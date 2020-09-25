Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 25, 2020

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Watch Latin & Classic Night at Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival
Confrontation over mask at Ohio middle school football game leads to Taser being used on woman
Video
Family of Breonna Taylor, attorneys to address grand jury decision
Murder parolee blows up room at Colorado hotel, gets shot by police, authorities say
Video
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Savannah graves submerged after weekend rain causes flooding in Woodville Cemetery
Video
WSAV NOW
Livestream
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Fitness and You with Tina
Top Stories
Drive-by celebration for 2020 ‘Legends, Leaders and Life Well-Lived’ honorees
Video
Top Stories
Former SSU vice president writes book on COVID-19 response
Video
WSAV NOW Weather: October to start cool and dry for the Southeast
Gallery
Savannah man says he’s grateful to have survived nearly fatal COVID-19, sepsis infections
Video
‘I just feel blessed’: Effingham County 10-year-old receives free 3D-printed prosthetic arm
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 5, Week 4
Video
Top Stories
Patriots owner Kraft cleared of Florida massage parlor sex charge
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 3: Mahomes and Chiefs vs. Jackson and Ravens
Video
Former UGA player says he experienced racism, manipulation
Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
NFL fines coaches $100,000 for failing to wear masks on the sidelines
Features
Contests
Savannah Jazz Festival
Hispanic Heritage Month
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
Fitness and You with Tina
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 25, 2020
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Sep 25, 2020 / 12:04 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2020 / 12:04 PM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Garden City shooting victim identified as 17-year-old student-athlete
Video
Savannah leaders look into campaign to stop aggressive panhandling
Video
Michelob Ultra hiring ‘CEO’ to explore national parks for $50,000
Savannah ethics board holds first hearing in probe of alderwoman’s conduct
Video
Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival live performances kick off with Blues Night
Video