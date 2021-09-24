Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 24, 2021

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – A grieving family is in disbelief after a funeral home mix-up in North Carolina left a stranger in their mother's casket, wearing her clothes.

Sisters Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer lost their mother, Mary, last month. On the day of her viewing at Hunter's Funeral Home in Ahoskie, they walked up to their mother's casket and found another woman lying inside.