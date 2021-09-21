Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 21, 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - A growing concern for educators in South Carolina, that's more inexperienced teachers in the classroom. According to the most recent State of SC School Report Card, the number of inexperienced educators teaching in core classes is at 4,182. That's up from 3,009 the year before.

For educators in South Carolina, working through the pandemic feels like a never-ending marathon. At least that's the case for Edith Alston and she said, everyone else she knows who teaches.