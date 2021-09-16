Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 16, 2021

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department updated the public on Tuesday about the deaths of twin boys earlier this month, saying no charges have been filed.

We previously reported deputies responded to Wilson Boulevard, which is outside the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy, just after 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2, according to our CBS affiliate WLTX. The report said two infants were were found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.