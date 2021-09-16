Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 16, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Hunger Action Month
Back To School
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Health News
Education
Technology
What’s Trending
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigation
Top Stories
SC State data shows uptick of ‘inexperienced’ teachers in the classroom
The League of Women Voters to host a Beaufort Co. School District Referendum forum
UPDATE: Sheriff says death of twin boys in Richland Co. was ‘tragic accident,’ no charges filed
Video
Rolling billboard with anti-vaccine message promoting ‘funeral home’ turns heads
Video
On Your Side
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’s Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
Then and Now
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Jenkins High supports Jason Foundation for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Video
Top Stories
Savannah’s first Selfie WRLD museum welcomes individuals to unleash their inner child
Video
Right at Home Savannah works to destigmatize Alzheimer’s disease
Video
11-year-old turns science project into STEM kits business
Video
Retired NYPD officer reflects on 20-year anniversary of 9/11
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Athlete of the Week
Podcast
College Sports
The Big Game
Built Ford Tough Fans
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Jaguars
Falcons
Braves
Top Stories
Braves ride big 5th inning to win, extend NL East lead
Gallery
Top Stories
Benedictine and Ware County meet for second straight year in WSAV Game of the Week
Video
Jaguars Insider: Issues with the kicking game hold Jacksonville back in Denver loss
Video
Savannah native Nolan Smith wins SEC Defensive Player of the Year
Meyer to Jaguars fans: Don’t give up on us, hang in there
Gallery
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Clear the Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Download the app
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 16, 2021
Celebrations
Posted:
Sep 16, 2021 / 08:52 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 08:58 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Parents and pediatricians react to possible Pfizer vaccine for children
Video
1 man dead, 6 children injured in mass shooting near Yemassee convenience store
Video
Riceboro mayor dies of Covid complications
Chatham County Police: Runaway teen may be traveling to Atlanta
Video
Gabby Petito’s ‘odd’ final text message revealed