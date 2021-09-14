Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 14, 2021

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -- A 1-year-old was one of two people shot Monday in Dillon County, South Carolina according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Deputies were called at 12:53 a.m. Monday to a mobile home along Highway 57, according to Pernell. He couldn't provide a specific address or cross street. A 1-year-old was hit along with a "young woman."