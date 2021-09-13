Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 13, 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, the City of Savannah, in collaboration with Chatham County Board of Commissioners, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System/Board of Education, and the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will announce a vaccine incentive program for all current employees, effective immediately.

$500 will be offered to all full-time and part-time employees who verify through a third party system that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That includes any of three current vaccines available to the public.