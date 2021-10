ROSWELL, Ga. (WRBL) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in a case involving a teacher arrested on charges of rape and child molestation. Officials believe there are other possible victims of the suspect from other cities including Savannah.

According to officials with the GBI, Robert Vandel, of Canton, was recently arrested in Roswell, Ga. and charged with multiple charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation.