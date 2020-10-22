Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for October 22, 2020

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Back To School
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Ghislaine Maxwell denied inappropriate action by Jeffrey Epstein in newly released 2016 deposition
US study shows low risk of contracting COVID-19 while flying
Video
SPD seeks suspects in armed robbery
Savannah police seek suspect in Montgomery street shooting
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Memorial Health addresses cleanliness, staff complaints
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s inhumane’: Breast cancer patient says hospital room at Memorial Health was unsanitary
Video
Top Stories
Beaufort woman awaits wheelchair van repairs, claims dealership did ‘nothing’
Video
On Your Side: Secure election checklist
WSAV NOW
Livestream
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
Bluffton firefighter shares experience on front line of western wildfires
Video
Top Stories
Caretta Research Project’s annual loggerhead fundraiser goes virtual
Video
Parker’s 8th annual Fueling the Community golf tournament raises $125K
Video
All Politics Are Local: COVID-19 stimulus details, record-breaking early voting in Ga. and more
Video
Venomous, hairy caterpillar reported in Ga. and SC
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Dodgers-Rays rare wild-card era matchup of baseball’s best
Top Stories
Georgia Southern set to face #25 Coastal Carolina
Video
Top Stories
GHSA softball playoff highlights, scoreboard
Video
Kickin’ It With Quinn: Episode 2
Video
FULL GAME: James Island vs. Hilton Head
Video
Georgia Southern trounces UMass 41-0
Video
Features
Contests
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Savannah Jazz Festival
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for October 22, 2020
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Oct 22, 2020 / 10:45 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2020 / 10:45 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Southwest Airlines announce plans to come to Savannah/Hilton Head International
Jasper County man sentenced for 2015 deadly shooting
Memorial Health addresses cleanliness, staff complaints
Video
Suspects charged in incident resulting in death of SC deputy
‘It’s inhumane’: Breast cancer patient says hospital room at Memorial Health was unsanitary
Video