Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for October 19, 2020

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Back To School
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Man in custody after hanging off Trump Tower for more than 13 hours
Video
WATCH: Ga Secretary of State gives voting update
Video
You can now rent an entire AMC theater for just $99
Video
EGSC announces virtual graduation ceremony in December
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Beaufort woman awaits wheelchair van repairs, claims dealership did ‘nothing’
Video
Top Stories
On Your Side: Secure election checklist
WSAV NOW
Livestream
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
Care.com to offer free child care on Election Day
Video
Top Stories
Meet the Candidates: Rep. Carter and Griggs discuss health care, COVID-19 and more
WATCH: WSAV, Georgia Southern present 1st Chatham County Commission forum
Video
Savannah nonprofit to host comedy show fundraiser in support of student-athletes
Video
Live Oak Public Library launches ‘Seed Library’ for healthy living
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Kickin’ It With Quinn: Episode 2
Video
Top Stories
FULL GAME: James Island vs. Hilton Head
Video
Top Stories
Georgia Southern trounces UMass 41-0
Video
SEC clears Nick Saban to coach Alabama versus Georgia
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Week 7 final scores and highlights
Video
Bryan County Schools suspends Bryan County High School football activities
Features
Contests
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Savannah Jazz Festival
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for October 19, 2020
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Oct 19, 2020 / 09:49 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 19, 2020 / 09:49 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Tiny House Project breaks ground on Phase 2
FULL GAME: James Island vs. Hilton Head
Video
WATCH: Ga Secretary of State gives voting update
Video
On the Ballot: Georgia’s proposed constitutional amendments, referendum explained
Early voting, absentee ballot box locations in Chatham County