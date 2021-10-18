Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for October 18, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Coronavirus
Community
Traffic
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigations
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Health News
Education
Technology
What’s Trending
Top Stories
First fundraiser held for Gabby Petito Foundation
Video
Georgia man charged with soliciting a child in South Carolina
5-year-old dies in SC collision
Shooting incident claims the life of a SC 4-year old
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’ Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV NOW Stories
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
Then and Now
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision brings awareness to life without sight
Video
Top Stories
WSAV NOW Weather: La Niña develops, what it means for the Southeastern US winter weather
Gallery
Savannah woman leaves 9 to 5 job to live out dreams with ice cream truck business
Video
Savannah Early College High School student selected for Georgia Student Advisory Council
Video
Tracking the Tropics: No active storms in Atlantic for first time since August
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Athlete of the Week
Podcast
College Sports
The Big Game
Built Ford Tough Fans
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Braves
Jaguars
Falcons
Top Stories
Late-night magic: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0
Gallery
Top Stories
Another walk-off: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0
Georgia Southern, Benedictine standout Wesley Kennedy reported missing
Kickin’ It With Quinn: Episode 8, 2021 Season
Video
Jags end 20-game skid with 53-yard FG to beat Dolphins 23-20
Gallery
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
Clear the Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Holiday Hope
SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for October 18, 2021
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Oct 18, 2021 / 10:12 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2021 / 10:12 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Walmart announces 2021 Black Friday shopping events: Take a look at what’s on sale
Georgia Southern, Benedictine standout Wesley Kennedy reported missing
Colin Powell dead at 84 due to complications from COVID-19
Gallery
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019 events
Savannah Police arrest suspect in fight at apartment complex that left 2 shot, 1 injured
Video