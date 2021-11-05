Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for November 5, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Coronavirus
Community
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigations
Your Local Election HQ
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Technology
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Bear attacks woman inside California home
Video
Capitol rioter who tweeted she was ‘Definitely not going to jail’ gets prison term
Trauma therapy for children is crucial to lowering domestic violence rates
One dead, two arrested after SC road rage shooting
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’ Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV NOW Stories
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Then and Now
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Shots & Headshots event supports Coastal Empire’s United Way campaign
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Wanda meandering in Atlantic
Video
SCAD Museum of Art presents Christian Siriano’s first solo exhibition ‘People Are People’
Video
Gates open at South Georgia State Fair
Video
SCAD Savannah Film Festival presents ‘Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story’
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Athlete of the Week
Podcast
College Sports
The Big Game
Built Ford Tough Fans
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Braves
Jaguars
Falcons
Top Stories
G-Town Bound: Windsor Forest basketball star D’ante Bass commits to Georgetown
Top Stories
Braves celebrate World Series win with Atlanta parade
Georgia’s Anderson investigated for alleged rape, suspended
One-on-One with Georgia Southern’s new head football coach Clay Helton
Video
Ep.93: Reacting to Clay Helton’s press conference+BRAVES WIN+Pierce County coach Ryan Herring
Video
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
RNR Savannah
Veterans Voices
Holiday Hope
SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for November 5, 2021
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Nov 5, 2021 / 12:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2021 / 12:01 PM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah: Road closures, course map
Video
One dead, two arrested after SC road rage shooting
Video
Walthourville chief: Resident found dead of apparent gunshot wound
Murder trial opens in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Live
Georgia’s Anderson investigated for alleged rape, suspended