Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for November 4, 2021

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -- The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday on charges related to several crimes committed in the McColl area on Oct. 25.

James Arthur Johnson, 38, of McColl, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, and grand larceny, according to the sheriff's office.