Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for November 30, 2020
Video
Holiday warning: Online shoppers face tighter shipping deadlines
Video
Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2020 is no surprise
Put it on her tab: Doctor’s campaign supports small businesses
Video
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
WSAV NOW
Livestream
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
March of Dimes report gives Georgia, South Carolina failing grades for high premature birth rates
Video
Top Stories
Group gathers in Savannah to honor Native Americans on National Day of Mourning
Video
Local community members make list of 2020 most influential LGBTQ+ Georgians
Video
Stuffed? Doctor shares how to avoid heartburn, acid reflux from holiday meal overindulgence
Savannah mental health experts weigh in on managing stress this holiday season
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Georgia Southern fires offensive coordinator Bob DeBesse
Video
Top Stories
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones
Gallery
Saturday high school football playoff scores and highlights
Video
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 football game
Gallery
Football playoffs kick off in Georgia: Final scores and highlights
Video
Features
Contests
Veterans Voices
Holiday Hope
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Savannah Jazz Festival
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for November 30, 2020
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Nov 30, 2020 / 07:58 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2020 / 08:01 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
3 arrested for shooting of 17-year-old in Pembroke
77-year-old woman killed in drive-by shooting in South Carolina
COVID-19 Immunity: How long do antibodies last?
Video
Section 1 of Golden Ray cut, lifted from wreck site
Gallery
Electoral college to vote December 14th with or without President Trump’s concession
Video