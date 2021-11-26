Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for November 26, 2021

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -- A man who was arrested in Florida in late October for a murder in Little River is back in Horry County, according to online booking records.

Colby Raymond Kopacz, 29, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday and is charged with murder and grand larceny, according to booking records.