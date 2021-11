DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - A 10-year-old was among three people shot inside The Streets of Southpoint Mall in Durham on Black Friday with three others injured during the chaotic evacuation of the mall, according to police.

Durham police chief Patrice Andrews said off-duty Durham police officers were already at the mall when they heard gunfire at 3:23 p.m. Friday on the second floor. Police investigated the gunfire and found three people with gunshot wounds, she said.