Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for November 1, 2021

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -- One person was killed and another hospitalized Saturday morning after Florence County sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies arrived at the 5900 block of Liberty Chapel Road and heard a series of gunshots inside the home. One victim then ran out the front door and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities have not released information on that person's condition