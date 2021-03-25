Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Download the free WSAV News app
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Coronavirus
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
International News
Politics
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for March 25, 2021
Video
Southern states brace for large tornadoes, flooding
Vaccine eligibility now open in Georgia to some teenagers
Video
No more ‘Bad Blood’: Taylor Swift, theme park drop lawsuits against each other
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Forced to move in pandemic, one customer questions last Georgia Power bill
Video
Top Stories
Effingham Co. mom battling cancer approved for unemployment after months
Video
Top Stories
Scammers taking advantage in the pandemic; this time it’s fake tech support offers
Video
WSAV NOW
Livestream
Videos
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
Leopold’s Ice Cream 11th Annual Creative Writing Challenge winners honored at City Hall
Video
Top Stories
Savannah fitness instructor opens new workout studio to encourage women’s empowerment
Video
Trends show more remote workers choosing to relocate to Savannah
Video
New truck driving training school opens in Savannah amid nationwide driver shortage
Video
Teenage birdwatcher shares passion for nature with online, local communities
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz Border Bowl
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Georgia Southern football kicks off spring practice
Video
Top Stories
Hilton Head Prep girls soccer pulls off dramatic win over Pinewood Prep
Video
Oregon women top Georgia 57-50, return to Sweet 16 as 6 seed
PODCAST Ep. 61: March Madness talk and Club Car Championship tees off
Video
SC lawmakers want to allow college student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Savannah Black Heritage Festival
WSAV’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for March 25, 2021
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Mar 25, 2021 / 08:28 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 25, 2021 / 08:28 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Savannah man sentenced to federal prison for house-flipping scheme
Man arrested after taking 5 guns, body armor into Atlanta Publix
Statesboro women sentenced for stealing thousands from pediatric practice
Lawsuit seeks information on how Georgia Department of Labor has processed unemployment claims
Video
Georgia reports 1st case of ‘highly contagious’ COVID-19 Brazil variant
Video