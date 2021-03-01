Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for March 1, 2021

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) - March kicks off the peak of tourist season for many cities including Tybee Island. With another year of canceled events, a Tybee nonprofit is getting creative to safely celebrate one of the biggest holidays of the year.

They Tybee Post Theater is sponsoring what they say is going to be an annual event. 'Paint the Town Green,' is a citywide initiative to encourage community members to safely celebrate while helping out local businesses struggling to stay afloat.