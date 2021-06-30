Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for June 30, 2021

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -- South Carolina schools reported 1,319 instances of intimidation, 1,375 instances of bullying and 228 instances of cyberbullying during the 2019-20 academic year, according to a report from the state department of education.

The report, obtained by WBTW through a Freedom of Information request, outlines the number of bullying instances in about 1,250 South Carolina schools. Of the schools listed, a little less than half reported no bullying incidents that year.