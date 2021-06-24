Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for June 24, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
BestReviews
Military
Politics
Washington
Education
Health News
Technology
What’s Trending
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh investigation
WSAV Ahora
Top Stories
Parents charged after infant dies from cocaine, police say; drug found in bottles
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for a month
Savannah Police ask for help identifying aggravated assault suspect
Gallery
Lawsuit filed against Georgia Department of Labor for delays in unemployment claims
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’s Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
On Your Side
Submit Story Ideas
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Woman moves to Savannah only to find her yard scattered with debris, bullet holes in side of home from shootout
Video
Top Stories
Nonprofit robbed of 14 catalytic converters from transportation vans seeks help to make repairs
Video
WSAV NOW
WSAV News 3 Newscast
Live Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
WSAV Ahora
Then and Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
News app
Weather app
Top Stories
Effingham Health System unveils rebrand in effort to reach more rural households
Video
Top Stories
Live Oak Public Libraries works to increase access to technology
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane hacks you should know before storms come your way
Video
Lightning Awareness Week: Indoor lightning safety
Gallery
Local shelters overwhelmed with growing feral cat population
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Podcast
Golf
Olympics
Georgia Southern
Braves
Jaguars
Atlanta Hawks
Top Stories
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1
Top Stories
Stop us if you’ve heard this before…the Savannah Bananas win
Video
PODCAST Ep. 74 Breaking down the Eastern Conference Finals + Hawks TV announcer Bob Rathbun joins the pod
Video
Curry, Harris help 76ers stay alive, hold off Hawks 104-99
Savannah Bananas stay perfect at home with win over Florence
Video
Features
Contests
Graduation livestream
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
St. Jude Dream Home
Remarkable Women
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Download the app
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for June 24, 2021
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Jun 24, 2021 / 08:53 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 24, 2021 / 08:53 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Lawsuit filed against Georgia Department of Labor for delays in unemployment claims
Video
St. Joseph’s/Candler outage continues after ransomware attack
Video
Savannah Police ask for help identifying aggravated assault suspect
Gallery
Woman moves to Savannah only to find her yard scattered with debris, bullet holes in side of home from shootout
Video
At least 1 dead after wing of Miami-area condo collapses
Video