Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for June 10, 2020

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Ahmaud Arbery case
WSAV Ahora
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
Vaping Unveiled
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
Entertainment News
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max until it can return with ‘historical context’
Video
Report: GOP expected to move Republican National Convention to Jacksonville
Texas mayor says she sees Black Lives Matter as ‘a threat to our lives’
Video
Congress to tackle police reform
Video
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
WSAV NOW Weather
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Our Changing Climate
Weather She Wrote Blog
Hurricane Central
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Marine and Tides
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
Download the free WSAV Weather app
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
‘Uncomfortable but necessary’: Step-by-step guide of the COVID-19 testing process
Video
Top Stories
People ask for more communication as unemployment claims remain unprocessed for weeks
Video
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV.com NOW
Sports
Local Sports
WSAV.com NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Masters Tournament
Friday Night Blitz
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Built Ford Tough Fans
Top Stories
NASCAR announces plan to welcome back guests at select tracks
Top Stories
Blind musician overcomes adversity to audition for Bananas Band
Video
NFL Commissioner Goodell encourages players to ‘peacefully protest,’ says ‘we were wrong’
Forest City Gun Club hosting clay target state championships in Savannah
Video
Drew Brees apologizes for anthem comments after backlash from teammates, others
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Our Heroes
Photo Galleries
Pay It Forward
3 on Your Side
This Is Our History
Community Corner
St. Jude Dream Home
March for Babies
Then and Now
Remarkable Women
Celebrations
Fitness and You with Tina
Perfect Pet
WSAV Photographer Showcase
Jensen’s Pet Corner
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for June 10, 2020
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Jun 10, 2020 / 09:25 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2020 / 09:25 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
ELECTION RESULTS: Georgia and South Carolina primaries
Key Senate race in Georgia will have to wait until November
Video
Voters describe Georgia Primary as “a disappointment”
Video
Buddy Carter wins 1st District by huge majority, says economy is now the focus
Video
Mayor Van Johnson orders review into Savannah Police Department amid protests
Video