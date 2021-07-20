Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for July 20, 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hunter Army Airfield contractor was indicted after he allegedly made false claims about being assaulted on post, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

The Beaufort man was indicted on three felony charges, according to David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the district. Each charge carries a five-year sentence, totaling up to 15 years in federal prison.