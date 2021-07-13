Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for July 13, 2021

SALISBURY, N.C. (WJZY) - A Boiling Springs, SC man, who was an experienced skydiver, was tragically killed in a skydiving accident Monday afternoon in Salisbury, NC, authorities said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Piedmont Skydiving located at 520 Airport Road in Salisbury.