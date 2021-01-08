Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 8, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Holiday Central
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against new virus variant
Capitol Police says officer dies after riots
Savannah Spirit hopes to fill gap in development of women’s soccer players
Video
Petitioner challenges more than 200 absentee ballots in Chatham County
Video
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
WSAV NOW
Livestream
Videos
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
‘Vote for life’: Local church under fire for message displayed outside voting precinct on Election Day
Video
Top Stories
Man who lost son hopes to use $10 million lottery winnings to raise awareness of vaping dangers
Video
Service created to help isolated seniors through pandemic
Video
Memorial Health physician receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Sen. Kelly Loeffler makes final campaign stop in Savannah before runoff election
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Savannah Spirit hopes to fill gap in development of women’s soccer players
Video
Top Stories
PODCAST Ep. 50: Meet new sports director Andrew Goldstein
Video
Beach High’s Rougier signs to play basketball at North Florida
Video
Former Liberty County star LeCounte declares for the NFL Draft
Bianca Smith becomes first Black female coach in professional baseball
Video
Features
Contests
Holiday Hope
Nominate the Remarkable Women in your life!
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 8, 2021
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Jan 8, 2021 / 08:12 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 8, 2021 / 08:12 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Chatham Co. elections board member resigns amid police investigation
Video
4 legal challenges to election contests in Georgia voluntarily dismissed, Secretary of State says
RESULTS: US Senate, Ga. Public Service Commission runoff elections
Capitol Police says officer dies after riots
‘Vote for life’: Local church under fire for message displayed outside voting precinct on Election Day
Video