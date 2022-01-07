Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 7, 2022

(NEXSTAR) – Very few people can boast the type of resume that Betty White has built over her long, storied career.

The comedy icon, who died last week at 99, has worked in radio, theater, TV and film, earning a slew of awards and accolades for performances on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” among others. White even won an Emmy (one of seven) for hosting a short-lived game show in 1983, a fact that probably softened the blow of losing a WWE Slammy Award to Hugh Jackman after their appearances on “Monday Night Raw” decades later. For real.