Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 31, 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - It was a Sunday full of nerves and excitement for Samantha Russell, watching her son, D'Ante Smith, play in the AFC Championship with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs. Family and friends gathered Russell's living room decked out in Bengals gear to watch and cheer on Smith and his team.

When asked who was more nervous about the game, Russell admits, it's probably her. "We usually do prayer together on the morning of the games, so I've already talked to him this morning," said Russell.