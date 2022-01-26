Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 26, 2022

(NEXSTAR) – Early studies indicate omicron may have a shorter incubation period than prior coronavirus variants, but does that affect how long someone is contagious with the virus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shortened its isolation guidelines, citing evidence that COVID is most contagious 1 to 2 days before someone starts feeling symptoms and 2 to 3 days after. That change was announced in late December, before the height of the omicron peak in the U.S.