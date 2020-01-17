Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 17, 2020

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Honoring MLK Jr.
Your Local Election HQ
All Politics Are Local
Consumer Reports
Buddy Check 3
WSAV Ahora
Vaping Unveiled
Our Changing Climate
Washington
National News
International News
Education
Health News
Entertainment News
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
Storm Team 3 NOW
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Our Changing Climate
Weather She Wrote Blog
Hurricane Central
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Marine and Tides
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Top Stories
UPDATE: AT&T fixes Carver Village woman’s phone line after On Your Side report
Top Stories
Savannah woman says social security checks diverted to strange bank account
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV NOW
Sports
Local Sports
WSAV Sports NOW
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Border Bowl
College Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Pro Football Challenge
Built Ford Tough Fans
Top Stories
Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic starts at the Savannah Civic Center
Top Stories
WSAV Sports NOW: Your chance to see live hockey in Savannah
Rose Lavelle, US Women’s Soccer Team turn attention to Olympics
2020 Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic set for this weekend
‘We finally got them’: Hilton Head boys basketball downs Bluffton for first time since 2016
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Photo Galleries
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side with Tate Law Group
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
Fitness and You with Tina
Perfect Pet
Music In Our Schools
St. Jude Dream Home
WSAV Photographer Showcase
Jensen’s Pet Corner
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 17, 2020
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Jan 17, 2020 / 10:21 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 17, 2020 / 10:22 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Woman arrested for fatal hit and run in Savannah
Police need help identifying shoplifting suspects accused of stealing $2,500 in items
Atlanta family says former Tybee officer was ‘rogue’; now he’s facing charges
South Carolina could observe Daylight Saving Time all year
Savannah restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in America