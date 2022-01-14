Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 14, 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Health Departments in Chatham, Liberty and McIntosh counties were awarded the 2022 Car Seat Mini-Grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program.

Funds from the grants will help the health departments educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections, and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families.