Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 13, 2022

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Coronavirus
Community
Honoring MLK Jr.
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigations
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Technology
What’s Trending
PR Newswire
Top Stories
Car seat mini grant awarded to Chatham, Liberty and McIntosh counties
Vehicle wanted in the murder of Arbrie Anthony located
Photos: Elephants dying from eating plastic waste in Sri Lankan garbage dump
Gallery
Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’ Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Despite COVID setbacks, Peach Cobbler Factory opens 1st Georgia location in downtown Savannah
Top Stories
Where to get seafood in Savannah
Top Stories
What happens if you skip jury duty?
How to keep yourself on track while working from home
How to get involved at the Humane Society
Vegetarian and vegan spots for the curious carnivore
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
Blitz Border Bowl
College Sports
The Big Game
China 2022
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Jaguars
Top Stories
Savannah Hockey Classic set to return to the Civic Center on Friday
Video
Top Stories
PODCAST Ep. 101: Georgia won the Natty! + Border Bowl talk with Team Coastal Empire’s Kyle Hockman
Team LowCo head coach Bryce Lybrand talks about his squad ahead of Saturday’s Border Bowl
Video
Athlete(s) of the Week: Hannah Cail and Mahkayla Premo of Calvary Day
Video
Want to win $10K? Blitz Border Bowl halftime is your chance
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Music In Our Schools
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 13, 2022
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Jan 14, 2022 / 07:59 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2022 / 07:59 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Disturbing new details emerge in kidnapping, rape, murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
Video
No snow for Savannah, but how will South fare winter storm?
Gallery
Despite COVID setbacks, Peach Cobbler Factory opens 1st Georgia location in downtown Savannah
Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?
Savannah pharmacist helped crack multi-state drug conspiracy, US attorney says