Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 12, 2022

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) -- A court lifted an injunction Monday that blocked Latta mayor-elect Henry "Robbie" Coward from being sworn in while there's a dispute over his residency.

The court ruled that Coward could try to be sworn in as mayor before the case is resolved but must give all parties a 10-day notice, according to documents. In court Friday, Coward’s attorney argued that there was no need to continue the injunction. He said that if Coward broke state election laws, he’d be banned from running again.