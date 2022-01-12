Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 12, 2022

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Coronavirus
Community
Honoring MLK Jr.
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigations
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Technology
What’s Trending
PR Newswire
Top Stories
Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for attempted murder suspect
Court lifts injunction blocking mayor-elect from being sworn in during residency dispute
Video
Colleton Co. School District transitions to virtual learning from January 13 – 19
Video
Trump says politicians who won’t confirm boosters are ‘gutless’
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’ Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Where to get seafood in Savannah
Top Stories
What happens if you skip jury duty?
Top Stories
How to keep yourself on track while working from home
How to get involved at the Humane Society
Vegetarian and vegan spots for the curious carnivore
Books to read in the new year
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
Blitz Border Bowl
College Sports
The Big Game
China 2022
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Jaguars
Top Stories
Member of 1980 championship team celebrates UGA’s win while battling for his health
Video
Top Stories
’41 years, I’ve waited for this’: Savannah fans celebrate UGA’s championship win
Video
PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs win national title
Gallery
After 41 years, Georgia clinches national championship win
Video
Family, former coaches on Stetson Bennett: ‘He’s going to rise to the occasion’
Video
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Music In Our Schools
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for January 12, 2022
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Jan 12, 2022 / 10:50 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 12, 2022 / 10:50 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Chatham County officers arrest entering auto suspect in marsh
More salad products recalled due to listeria risk
SCCPSS says 678 students positive for COVID after winter break
Video
Where to get seafood in Savannah
Police: 5 dead after Georgia woman crashes school bus in Pennsylvania
Video