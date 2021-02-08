Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for February 8, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Honoring Black History
Coronavirus
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Broadband partnership to benefit thousands in middle Georgia, state leaders say
Video
Man in swimsuit who ran on field during Super Bowl identified
South Carolina breaks record for women in politics, still ranked near bottom in nation
Garden City clinic owner charged for role in ‘pill-mill’ operation
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Effingham Co. woman’s unemployment claim raises questions about available relief for high-risk individuals
Video
WSAV NOW
Livestream
Videos
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
Savannah’s only Black-owned coffee shop in the works, says $25,000 grant recipient
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Flash Flooding
Southern Coast Heart Ball auction ends soon
Video
Effingham Co. woman’s unemployment claim raises questions about available relief for high-risk individuals
Video
Bluffton Fire, DHEC host car seat check event for parents
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz Border Bowl
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Top Stories
Big Game Bound live: Preview of Chiefs-Buccaneers
St. Vincent’s buzzer-beater highlights Saturday night hoops slate
Video
Georgia Southern women’s, men’s hoops split weekend series with Troy
Video
Empire State Building to celebrate Super Bowl LV with lights, virtual scoreboard
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Savannah Black Heritage Festival
WSAV recognizing Remarkable Women
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for February 8, 2021
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Feb 8, 2021 / 08:57 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 8, 2021 / 08:57 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Savannah Police arrests suspect accused of firing shots at vehicle
Garden City clinic owner charged for role in ‘pill-mill’ operation
Democrats to unveil $3,000-per-child benefit on Monday: Do you qualify?
Savannah yanks liquor license of bar after deadly shooting
Video
Broadband partnership to benefit thousands in middle Georgia, state leaders say
Video