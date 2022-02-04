Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for February 4, 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The second statue of the late United States Representative and Civil Rights leader John Lewis was unveiled at the American College of the Building Arts on Thursday.

"Congressman Jim Clyburn here in South Carolina has been very helpful with a number of things concerning John. This is the first place that it has gone to leave Georgia," said Rodney Mimms Cook Jr., the Founding President of the National Monuments Foundation.