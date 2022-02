WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) - Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday called for tougher sanctions against the Russian government -- and oligarchs -- just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued decrees recognizing the independence of two separatist-led Ukrainian regions, effectively setting the foundation for a Russian incursion into the sovereign country.

Shortly after Putin's announcement, the Biden Administration announced plans to impose sanctions that would "block investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in" the regions. It would also enable the U.S. to impose sanctions "on any person determined to operative in those areas of Ukraine."