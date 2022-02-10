Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for February 10, 2022

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigations
St. Patrick’s Day
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Community
Technology
What’s Trending
PR Newswire
Top Stories
DHEC encourages people to get vaccinated as state surpasses 16,000 deaths from COVID-19
Video
How did Jasper County elementary schools compare pre-pandemic?
Highest rated IPAs in Georgia
Winter Olympics mascot ‘Bing Dwen Dwen’ is in high demand
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’ Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
How did Jasper County elementary schools compare pre-pandemic?
Top Stories
How did elementary schools in Hampton County fare pre-pandemic?
Top Stories
What were the top elementary schools in Beaufort County pre-pandemic?
Last-minute gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
How has winter weather disrupted 2022 Games and Olympics past?
Georgia films to watch on Valentine’s Day
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
Blitz Border Bowl
College Sports
The Big Game
China 2022
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Jaguars
Top Stories
US wins first aerials medals in dozen years
Top Stories
Chen’s near-perfect skate wins long-sought Olympic gold
Gallery
She did it! Chloe Kim defends halfpipe gold
Athlete of the Week: Santiago Rueda benefits from family’s sacrifices
Video
WATCH: Kim throws down 94-point run to win gold
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Savannah Black Heritage Festival
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
Music In Our Schools
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for February 10, 2022
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Feb 10, 2022 / 12:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2022 / 12:31 PM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Savannah tire store owner gets over 10 years for meth trafficking
Savannah man sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison for drug crimes
Half of town’s police force quits as new police chief hired
VIDEO: Savannah officers jump into freezing waters to rescue woman from river
Video
Disturbing new details emerge in kidnapping, rape, murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland
Video