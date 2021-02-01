Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for February 1, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Black History Month
Coronavirus
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
No bull: San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona canceled for second year in a row
2 Georgia Southern freshmen die in crash
Ocasio-Cortez says she hid as rioter broke into office, reveals past sexual assault
Statesboro Police arrest 13 in undercover prostitution operation
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
WSAV NOW
Livestream
Videos
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
‘Where freedom began’: Historic Mitchelville kicks off Black History Month with Freedom Day program
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Georgians urged to review emergency plans
Video
Georgia Southern University included in national Campus Pride Index for LGBTQ+ inclusivity
Video
Before Severe Weather Strikes: How to Prepare
National food competition honors two Lowcountry restaurants
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz Border Bowl
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Benedictine QB Geriner commits to Auburn
Video
Top Stories
Big Game Bound: Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes matchup for the ages
Video
Eagles’ Foster leaving Statesboro for new coaching job
‘I have to go’: Fans who’ve been to every Super Bowl book in
McCadden’s clutch three-pointer delivers Georgia Southern win against Coastal Carolina
Video
Features
Contests
WSAV recognizing Remarkable Women
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for February 1, 2021
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Feb 1, 2021 / 09:21 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 1, 2021 / 09:21 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
2 Georgia Southern freshmen die in crash
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found on Hilton Head
Video
Statesboro Police arrest 13 in undercover prostitution operation
Savannah Police investigate Wheaton Street head-on collision
Coastal Health District resumes scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments with new online portal
Video