Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Coronavirus
Community
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigations
Holiday Central
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Technology
What’s Trending
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Drugstores slammed by vaccine demand, staff shortages
S.C. house fire kills two people
State-by-state abortion rights battle looming
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for December 6, 2021
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’ Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV NOW Stories
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Then and Now
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Plant Riverside District hosts Savannah Christmas Market for 2nd year
Top Stories
Savannah African Art Museum seeks volunteers and docents
Video
Traveling Italian water circus comes to Savannah
First City Pride Center and Union Mission host World AIDS Day event
Gallery
When was the last time it snowed in Savannah?
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Border Bowl
Podcast
College Sports
The Big Game
Built Ford Tough Fans
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Jaguars
Falcons
Top Stories
Brady throws for 368 yards, 4 TDs; Bucs beat Falcons 30-17
Gallery
Top Stories
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia
No. 4 Alabama beats No. 1 Georgia in SEC championship game
Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies as age 77
Gallery
SEC Championship sold out, fans tailgate at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Video
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Holiday Hope
Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for December 6, 2021
Celebrations
Posted:
Dec 6, 2021 / 07:10 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 6, 2021 / 07:10 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Georgia inmate sentenced in fraud scheme run from prison
Beaufort County deputies say 2 women were shot dead in Seabrook Saturday night
Video
10-year-old dies in 2-vehicle S.C. crash
Video
Statesboro police find 3 dead over past several days, say fentanyl could be infiltrating area
Lawyer: Artist didn’t know Michigan parents stayed in studio
Video