Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for December 15, 2020

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Holiday Central
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Maine teen’s suicide tied to COVID-19 isolation
Video
Program offers Statesboro residents safe way to toss gift boxes
Registration open for Jasper County School District virtual career fair
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kemp, DPH commissioner visit Savannah as vaccinations begin
Live
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
WSAV NOW
Livestream
Videos
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
Rita’s Italian Ice of Savannah donates grand opening budget to local nonprofits
Video
Top Stories
SCAD fashion design student unveils latest clothing collection
Video
Real estate team collects hundreds of suitcase donations for Chatham County’s foster children
Cancer Screen Week: Medical expert, survivor encourage others to stay on top of checkups
Video
Savannah clothing, jewelry stores to host fundraising benefit for local children’s foundation
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Club Car announced as title sponsor of Savannah Golf Championship
Video
Top Stories
Kickin’ It With Quinn: Episode 9
Video
Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech to meet in New Orleans Bowl
Video
GHSA football quarterfinal highlights, scoreboard
Video
Windsor Forest High halts in-person learning due to COVID-19, cancels basketball game
Video
Features
Contests
Holiday Hope
Nominate the Remarkable Women in your life!
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for December 15, 2020
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Dec 15, 2020 / 10:30 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2020 / 10:30 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Long Co. Chamber of Commerce Santa tests positive for COVID-19 after parade, photo op
Video
Gov. Kemp, DPH commissioner visit Savannah as vaccinations begin
On crime and COVID-19, mayor says Savannahians must do their part
Video
STORM TEAM 3
Video
McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect