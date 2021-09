AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- Difficulty breathing is a major complication of COVID that often leads to death. It's something respiratory therapists know all too well, as they see the progression of severe COVID from beginning to end.

NewsChannel 6 sat down with a respiratory therapist, Jennifer Anderson of AU Health, to walk through what a patient experiences during the stages of severe COVID, from the bedside perspective. Anderson says this strain of COVID is much more aggressive than anything she's seen before.