Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 11, 2021

(WTAJ) – Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

The items under recall were shipped to distributors nationwide, according to the FSIS and were produced on Feb. 24, 2021 and Feb. 25, 2021.