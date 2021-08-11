Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 11, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Back To School
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Health News
Technology
What’s Trending
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigation
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Top Stories
CAT: Delays due to COVID-19, staffing shortages
Nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw stuffed chicken recalled for salmonella
Gallery
FEMA to test emergency alerts nationwide; here’s how to opt-in
Coastal Carolina University student 1 of 6 killed in Alaska plane crash
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’s Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Back To School
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
Then and Now
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Healthy Savannah, YMCA work to improve pedestrian safety as more students walk to school
Video
Top Stories
Savannah Fire Dept. awards firefighters for outstanding service in annual ceremony
Video
SCCPSS tackles learning loss created by remote school year
Video
SCCPSS implements free lunches for all students
Video
SCCPSS addresses bus driver shortage for upcoming school year
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
15 in 15
Japan 2020
College Sports
Podcast
Golf
Georgia Southern
Braves
Jaguars
Top Stories
15 Teams in 15 Days: Beach Bulldogs looking to build tradition under new head coach
Video
Top Stories
Savannah Bananas to host exhibition game, Beer Fest on Oct. 2
Video
Savannah State Tigers attack fall camp
Video
A tradition you won’t find anywhere else in college football
Video
15 Teams in 15 Days: Islands football embraces confident, loud identity
Video
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Download the app
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for August 11, 2021
Celebrations
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Aug 11, 2021 / 08:44 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 11, 2021 / 08:44 AM EDT
Close
You have been added to WSAV Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
WSAV Breaking News
SIGN UP
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
LIVE: SCCPSS to address COVID concerns after 200 students test positive
Live
FEMA to test emergency alerts nationwide; here’s how to opt-in
Tracking the Tropics: Fred brings tropical storm conditions to the Dominican Republic
Video
CAT: Delays due to COVID-19, staffing shortages
Effingham Co. man charged with involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection