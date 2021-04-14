Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for April 13, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Free WSAV News app
Video Center
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Education
Health News
Military
National News
International News
Politics
Washington
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Buddy Check 3
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Pushback against restrictive voting measures gains momentum
Chatham County sees increase in undeliverable tax bills
Video
With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic Olympics
Study finds people want more than watchdogs for journalists
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm VIPIR Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Chatham County sees increase in undeliverable tax bills
Video
Top Stories
Exchanging sensitive personal details for a COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 scam complaints way up, seniors targeted most often
Video
WSAV NOW
Live Newscasts
Live Video
Video Center
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
Beyond the Bell Savannah offers youth training for Alcohol Awareness Month
Video
Top Stories
Mother-daughter educators address pandemic-related literacy gap through new children’s book
Video
ORCA Unit could be solution for safer swimming on Tybee Island
Video
M.A.L.E. Dreamers to host ‘Insurrection to Resurrection’ community event Saturday
Video
WSAV NOW Weather: Expect more hurricanes more often in the Atlantic
Sports
Local Sports
WSAV NOW Sports
RBC Heritage
Masters Report
College Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Blitz Border Bowl
Top Stories
St. Vincent’s girls soccer remains unbeaten with win over Calvary
Top Stories
Islands lineman Sam Snead signs with NC Wesleyan
Video
RBC Heritage opens with a bang after year without spectators
Video
NFL to restrict employees who refuse COVID-19 vaccine without ‘bona fide’ grounds
Tormenta FC to host vaccination clinic in tandem with home opener Saturday
Video
Features
Contests
Celebrations
St. Jude Dream Home
WSAV’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for April 13, 2021
Celebrations
Posted:
Apr 14, 2021 / 11:02 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 14, 2021 / 11:02 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
LIVE: Judge refuses request to acquit Chauvin in Floyd’s death
Live
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison, AP source says
Chatham County sees increase in undeliverable tax bills
Video
Study finds people want more than watchdogs for journalists
2 bodies found in burning pickup in rural Georgia county