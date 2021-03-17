Coastal Sunrise Celebration for March 17, 2021

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
St. Patrick’s Day
Coronavirus
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
International News
Politics
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Police: Georgia shooting suspect may have ‘sexual addiction’
Video
Biden marks St. Patrick’s Day, to praise Good Friday accord
Gallery
Wells Fargo online, mobile banking outages reported as stimulus checks to hit accounts
Hundreds show up for new Savannah mass vaccination site
Video
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Forced to move in pandemic, one customer questions last Georgia Power bill
Video
Top Stories
Effingham Co. mom battling cancer approved for unemployment after months
Video
Top Stories
Scammers taking advantage in the pandemic; this time it’s fake tech support offers
Video
WSAV NOW
Livestream
Videos
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
‘I want people to do better’: Mayor Johnson hosts Motivational Monday livestreams to spread financial knowledge
Video
Top Stories
SC Department of Education launches student writing contest to celebrate African American history
Video
Local authors publish Savannah guide to the city
Video
Uniquely: Herb House
Video
‘Keep the music alive’: How Savannah Philharmonic hosts COVID-19-safe concerts
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz Border Bowl
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Tiger Woods returns home to continue post-surgery recovery
Top Stories
Savannah State volleyball’s Ortiz returns to court after car crash, two seasons on the sideline
Video
Ware County QB Castellanos gives verbal commitment to UCF
Video
Patience pays off for Bluffton in triumphant return to softball field
Video
It’s official: Drew Brees retires
Video
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Savannah Black Heritage Festival
WSAV’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Around Town
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebration for March 17, 2021
Celebrations
by:
WSAV Staff
Posted:
Mar 17, 2021 / 10:21 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 17, 2021 / 10:21 AM EDT
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
Police: Georgia shooting suspect may have ‘sexual addiction’
Video
The remarkable woman who gave East Savannah kids a place to play
Video
High school principal, family killed in crash on I-16 in Bulloch County
Video
Mass COVID vaccination site now open at Gulfstream
Video
STORM TEAM 3
Video