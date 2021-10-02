Celebration of life planned for local artist shot, paralyzed in 2008

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A celebration of life is planned for a beloved Savannah resident who was shot and paralyzed 13 years ago. The celebration for Jason Statts will be held at Starland Yard in midtown during the 12th annual Statts Fest on Oct. 10.

Statts, a local artist, graphic designer and musician was shot in Ardsley Park in 2008, died Sept. 17. Statts was shot in his neck leaving him with a quadriplegic and restricted to a wheelchair, when he and his friend, David Williams, were robbed at gunpoint while walking home after a concert.

Williams had since raised money through the Friends of Statts (FOS) organization to help pay for Statts’ medical bills. Joe Nelson and James Pittman, Bottles & Cans and more will be jamming out at the celebration.

FOS says donations will go towards funeral services for Statts and outstanding medical bills.