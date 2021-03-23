Celebrate spring with local giveaways, Easter Bunny photos

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spring has arrived in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, and local organizers have found some “eggcellent” ways to celebrate the season safely.

From drive-thru giveaways to socially distanced photos with the Easter Bunny, WSAV NOW is gathering a list of family fun events.

Community events

Drive-Thru Grab and Go Eggstravaganza

The City of Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is hosting a free COVID-friendly Drive-Thru Grab and Go Eggstravaganza on Friday, March 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bags full of eggs, candy and crafts will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis at the Richard Gray Recreation Complex Park (205 Main Street, behind City Hall).

Drivers should enter the park via Randall Street and exit at Main Street. Organizers also ask that you place a paper in your windshield with the number of children in your vehicle and enter the pa

If you spot a golden egg in your bag — circle back around to receive a cool prize.

For more information, please call the Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department at 843-784-2231.

Drive-Thru Easter Basket Giveaway

The Bluffton Area Community Association’s Drive-Thru Easter Basket Giveaway is set for Saturday, March 27, from noon to 3 p.m.

Join in on the fun at Bluffton Eagles Field (188 Buck Island Road). Word is the Easter bunny might make an appearance.

The Bluffton High JV football team is volunteering, but more volunteers and donations are needed. Contact Lenora Grayson at 843-684-9230 or Sharon Brown at 843-368-6755 to get involved.

Photos with the Easter Bunny

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head has partnered with Memory Lane Portraits to provide photo sessions with the Easter Bunny on March 27, 28 and April 3 from noon to 4 p.m.

Photos will take place at Tanger 1 in suite 275 (1256 Fording Island Rd., next to Vineyard Vines).

Organizers say the photo set will maintain appropriate social distancing protocols.

Tanger is also giving away a plush bunny named Hunter, while supplies last, to shoppers who spend $125 or TangerClub members who spend $75. Show same-day receipts at Shopper Services.

Tanger Outlets Savannah

Tanger Outlets Savannah and Shot by Somi Studios have teamed up for photo sessions every weekend from March 19 through April 3.

Photo sessions will be located in suite 441, next to Simply Southern.

Appointments are available at the following days and times:

Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 through Saturday, April 3 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4 to 7 p.m.



Visit here for pricing and to book a session.

Do you have a spring event you’d like to add to the list? Email our digital team here.