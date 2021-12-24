Celebrate Kwanzaa with 7-day Savannah celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah community is invited to participate in Kwanzaa celebrations starting Sunday.

Created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, the annual heritage celebration honors African American culture. It was born out of the Watts riots in Los Angeles as a way to unite the community.

Last year, Savannah Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter launched the first Kwanzaa Krawl in the Hostess City to promote peace in a year of violent crime.

It returns again this year, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2. The Kwanzaa Krawl will honor the seven principles of Kwanzaa and highlight local restaurants, organizations, vendors and local artists.

Festivities will take place nightly, from 6 to 8 p.m. Breakfast/brunch restaurants have also been chosen for select days.

The weeklong celebration ends with Sunday’s culmination event at Ms. Polly Cake Giant (2325 Ogeechee Rd.) with fellowship, fun, food and festivities. Organizers have planned for music, dancing, vendors and a Kwanzaa Spelling Bee.

Guests are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines and participate in on-site screening or testing.

Kwanzaa Krawl schedule

Click or tap here to download the full schedule