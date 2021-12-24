Celebrate Kwanzaa with 7-day Savannah celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah community is invited to participate in Kwanzaa celebrations starting Sunday.
Created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, the annual heritage celebration honors African American culture. It was born out of the Watts riots in Los Angeles as a way to unite the community.
Last year, Savannah Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter launched the first Kwanzaa Krawl in the Hostess City to promote peace in a year of violent crime.
It returns again this year, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2. The Kwanzaa Krawl will honor the seven principles of Kwanzaa and highlight local restaurants, organizations, vendors and local artists.
Festivities will take place nightly, from 6 to 8 p.m. Breakfast/brunch restaurants have also been chosen for select days.
The weeklong celebration ends with Sunday’s culmination event at Ms. Polly Cake Giant (2325 Ogeechee Rd.) with fellowship, fun, food and festivities. Organizers have planned for music, dancing, vendors and a Kwanzaa Spelling Bee.
Guests are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines and participate in on-site screening or testing.
Kwanzaa Krawl schedule
Click or tap here to download the full schedule
- Sunday, Dec. 26: Umoja (unity)
- Location: Odyssey 2.0 (65 W. Fairmont Ave.)
- Presenter: Dr. Amir Jamal Toure
- Hosts: State Sen. Lester Jackson and Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya Jackson
- Charity: Alpha Bears
- Contact: 912.777.4033
- Monday, Dec. 27: Kujichagulia (self-determination)
- Brunch: House of Prayer (1805 Ogeechee Rd.) at 11:15 a.m.
- PM location: 2 Chefs (2005-07 Martin Luther King, Jr.)
- Presenter: Lillian Baptiste
- Host: Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones
- Charity: Through It All Ministries
- Contact: 912.349.7435
- Tuesday, Dec. 28: Ujima (collective work and responsibility)
- Breakfast: Kim’s Cafe (714 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.) at 7 a.m.
- PM location: 520 Tavern (8820 Abercorn St.)
- Presenter: Christina Davis
- Host: Rep. Derek Mallow
- Charity: Frank Callen Boys & Girls Clubs
- Contact: 912.438.6191
- Wednesday, Dec. 29: Ujamaa (cooperative economics)
- Breakfast: Narobi’s Grits & Gravy (2019 Habersham St.) at 6 a.m.
- PM location: Kool Vibes (4501 Montgomery St.)
- Presenter: Johnny Brown
- Hosts: Chatham County Commissioners Tanya Milton and Adot Whitely
- Charity: Future Minds
- Contact: 912.499.5665
- Thursday, Dec. 30: Nia (purpose)
- Brunch: Seafood Cuisine (11 Bird St.) at 7 a.m.
- PM location: Liquid Cafe (10201 Abercorn St.)
- Presenter: Vaughnette Goode-Walker
- Host: Judge Tammy Stokes
- Charity: Save Our Youth Savannah
- Contact: 912.777.5663
- Friday, Dec. 31: Kuumba (creativity)
- Location: Kreole Kitchen (1800 E Victory Dr.)
- Presenter: Faith Apiap
- Host: Savannah Alderwoman Alicia Miller-Blakely
- Charity: Inner City Night Shelter
- Contact: 912.777.5884
- Saturday, Jan. 1: Imani (faith)
- Location: Unforgettable Bakery & Deli (238 Eisenhower Dr.)
- Presenter: Patt Gunn
- Host: Chatham County Board of Education Rep. Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall
- Charity: Unforgettable Dream Kids
- Contact: 912.355.6160
- Sunday, Jan. 2: Culmination event
- Location: Ms. Polly Cake Giant (2325 Ogeechee Rd.)