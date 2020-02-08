CCSO hosts breakfast to benefit annual March of Dimes walk

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office hosted a breakfast Friday morning to raise money for the annual March of Dimes walk.

The walk donates to families with babies who are born prematurely. Chatham County’s volunteer team, “Sheriff’s Babies”, organized the breakfast to help fellow employees who have premature babies themselves. Proceeds from the event will go toward research, advocacy and programs that ensure new mothers have the best medical care possible.

“We try to help everybody in the community, no matter what it is,” Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said. “One of the biggest things I said when I took office is I work for everybody in the community, no matter which side of the community you are, no matter which side of the demographics or anything else. We want to help and try to give back to the community.”

Wilcher says CCSO will continue to raise money leading up to the walk, which is set for April 25. To learn more about the March of Dimes in the Coastal Empire and the annual walk, click here.