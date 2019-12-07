CCSO delivering gifts to Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is spreading holiday cheer to children at youth homes in the state.

They held their annual gift wrapping party to get presents ready for the children of Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes.

For the past 30 years, the sheriff’s office hosted fundraisers to help purchase three gifts on each child’s wish list.

The Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes was established to give the state’s most at-risk children the love, safety, and stability needed to become mature, successful adults.

The first opening of the Boy’s Ranch was in the 1960s near Hahira, Georgia. Over the years, they have been able to open four additional homes across the state for both boys and girls.

CCSO understands it was vital, not just for local children, but for the state, to give these youth the chance to grow up in a loving and secure home environment.

On Saturday, CCSO will be hosting a Christmas Party at the Boys and Girls Ranch in Hahira, Georgia.

Additionally, staff from the sheriff’s office will be traveling to the Cherokee Estate located in Dalton, Georgia to bring Christmas to the girls on Dec. 17.

For more information on The Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes or if you would like to donate, visit here.