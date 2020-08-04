CCPD gives school supplies, food to local families

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department gave away school supplies to local children starting school soon.

On Tuesday, CCPD officers gave school supplies to children living in Westlake Apartments and Regency Mobile Home Park. Every child received a new book bag filled with supplies, and every family was given a box of produce from America’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Kona Ice truck was also on site handing out cool treats.

Neighborhood Officer Esquina White organized the event and handed out face masks and hand sanitizer to families.

“Many community members and community partners made donations to help make this possible,” CCPD said. “Because of you, children in our area are ready to take on the new school year. Thank you for your generosity!”