Catherine Jones Ministries bless Savannah community with Thanksgiving Day meal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On a day of gratitude and giving, Catherine Jones Ministries gave back and blessed the homeless with a word of hope and a hot meal.

“This is our second annual feeding of the homeless here in Savannah,” founder and pastor of Catherine Jones Ministries, Catherine Jones, said. “We came out last year and it was a great success and we thought, we will do it again.”

A delicious dinner and a word of praise lifted spirits Thursday.

On the menus was the traditional turkey and ham, accompanied by some famous soul food sides: collard greens, yams and, of course, macaroni.

“Many of the recipients out here are without families or homes to go to,” Jones explained, “and we have set up the table where we could come out and sit down and bless them and have a meal with them I think that’s very important.”

Jones said the day was about more than providing a meal for those who can’t afford to feed themselves.

“I’ve been out here for seven years working with the homeless population and they are always thankful,” Jones said, “come up to you and say, ‘Thank you for doing this,’ and just that thank you means so much.”

The ministry handed out blankets, clothes, toiletries products and other needed items.

“We have many things that have been donated to us that we’re giving away as well to them that they may use, especially the blankets,” Jones said.

Reverend Jones said it’s a blessing to be able to bless others.