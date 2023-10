SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is offering a zero-fare initiative to eliminate transportation barriers on Election Day.

On Nov. 7, rides will be free on CAT’s fixed route and paratransit services as part of “CAT To the Polls.”

The service will be in operation from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will include all routes, providing direct connections for residents to their respective voting sites.

To find out which routes serve your community, click here.